GBI investigating after two killed in Remerton shooting

Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) logo and crime scene tape
Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
REMERTON, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations says they are investigating a double fatal shooting, at the request of the Remerton Police Department.

GBI says they were called by RPD around 1:45 a.m. Friday in reference to a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a bank.

Authorities say two male victims - 23-year-old Sherrod Gore and 21-year-old Jamar Walton - died as a result of their injuries. Officials say autopsies for both men are scheduled for next week at the GBI Crime Lab.

Officials say it is believed that an altercation took place and a single person began shooting, resulting in the death of the two men.

GBI says witnesses interviewed so far said that there were “many” people outside in the area when and where the shooting occurred. Officials are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to come forward.

Authorities say the case is still active and ongoing. If anyone has any information about this investigation, you are urged to call the GBI at 229-225-4090. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

