Kemp issues new executive order amid pandemic

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a new executive order amid the COVID-19 pandemic, rolling back even more regulations while keeping some others in place.

Effective May 31, the executive order eliminates rules for restaurants, bars, conventions, childcare facilities, live performance venues, among others.

In this recent order, limited guidelines remain for long-term care facilities, schools and school districts.

“Under the new executive order, schools and school districts cannot utilize renewed public health state of emergency authority to require workers or students to wear a face covering while on school campuses,” Kemp’s office said in a release.

The order is effective until June 15, 2021.

“As hospitalizations, cases, deaths, and percent positive tests all continue to decline and with vaccinations on the rise, Georgians deserve to fully return to normal,” Kemp said. “With safe and effective vaccines widely available and the public well-aware of all COVID-19 mitigation measures, mandates from state and local governments are no longer needed.”

Read the full executive order here.