Man accused in 2015 Tallahassee robbery spree dies at state mental hospital

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused of a 2015 robbery and shooting spree in Tallahassee has died in custody at Florida State Hospital, State Attorney Jack Campbell confirmed Friday.

Charles Vaughn was arrested back in Dec. 2015 and had been awaiting trial on robbery, kidnapping, carjacking and attempted murder charges.

He was accused of carjacking a man at gunpoint and forcing him to drive as he robbed a bank and a CVS pharmacy. Vaughn was also accused of firing at two Leon County deputies and a U.S. Marshal trying to capture him in the woods off Fred George Road.

Court documents say Vaughn was shot multiple times during his arrest. Deputies later disclosed that Vaughn was wearing a bulletproof vest and was wanted for bank robberies in several other states.

WCTV reached out to the Florida Department of Children and Families on Thursday to try to confirm Vaughn’s death and get more information about when and how he died, but our newsroom has not received a reply yet.

Court records show Vaughn was ruled incompetent to stand trial in Dec. 2020 and transferred to the Florida State Hospital in January. Recent entries show he was re-evaluated in April. Documents filed by DCF on May 14 say Vaughn’s competency had been restored and he was found able to proceed.

Those documents asked a judge to order Vaughn’s return to the Leon County Jail.

The last entry in the court record is a sealed copy of Vaughn’s psychological examination and accompanying letter to the judge. It is dated May 26.

“Clearly his crimes warranted him spending the rest of his life in prison,” State Attorney Jack Campbell said. “I have sympathy for his family, but it was our intention that he spend the rest of his life and die in prison.”

