Man arrested for flashing gun in Tallahassee park while filming music video

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a man who flashed a gun in a public park as he filmed a music video on Wednesday.

Deputies on patrol that day saw four men in the Fred George Greenway Park, and one of them was “displaying a firearm in a reckless manner.”

When deputies made contact with the man holding the gun, he put it on the ground immediately, the press release says. All the men cooperated with the deputies and were patted down for any other weapons.

LCSO says 28-year-old Kendrick Ownes was asked if he had any weapons on him, and he told them he didn’t.

“While patting Owens down, deputies observed, in plain sight, a handgun in his front right pocket,” the release says.

The sheriff’s office says deputies confirmed Owens did not have a concealed carry permit and learned he was a convicted felon.

Owens was arrested and taken to the Leon County Jail on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The other men were given proper handgun safety advice from the deputies and were released.

Deputies learned during their investigation the group was filming a music video in an obscure area of the park. The deputies found the video equipment they used.

