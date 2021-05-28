Man left with serious injuries after crashing into tree in Madison Co.

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An early Thursday evening car crash in Madison County has left a Pinetta man, 28, with serious injuries.

FHP said the incident happened around 6 p.m. The driver was traveling north on County Road 255, then left the road to the right then corrected and crossed over both north and southbound lanes, FHP said. The driver then left the roadway and collided with a tree.

The man was transported to South Georgia Medical Center for injuries.

