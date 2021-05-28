Advertisement

Memorial honoring fallen soldiers line the road at Freedom Park

On Friday, Moody Air Force Base volunteers and Valdosta Lowndes Park Recreation Authority set...
On Friday, Moody Air Force Base volunteers and Valdosta Lowndes Park Recreation Authority set up a memorial for the fallen.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, Moody Air Force Base volunteers and Valdosta Lowndes Park Recreation Authority set up a memorial for the fallen.

The flags of freedom, displayed at the Freedom Park, honor military members who sacrificed their lives for our nation.

Along the road, you will see 50 flags, one for every state.

The temporary memorial also includes signs listing the names of every service member from Lowndes County who was killed in action from World War II, and on.

Airmen who died while stationed in Valdosta are also honored.

“We’ve been wanting to do something for a long time and this year we decided to put up flags for Memorial Day, that idea then evolved because we wanted to honor our local service members who died defending our freedom. We just hope folks are able to come out over Memorial Day weekend and take a moment, look at these names and just reflect on what they’ve really given for our freedom,” said Jessica Catlett, VLPRA Marketing and Public Relations Director.

Catlett says staff searched the National Archives and worked with the Moody Air Force Base historian to locate the names.

They found more than 100 fallen service members.

The display will be up until after Independence Day.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Vaughn was arrested back in Dec. 2015 and had been awaiting trial on robbery,...
Man accused in 2015 Tallahassee robbery spree dies at state mental hospital
After plans for a possible retail warehouse near the intersection of Mahan Drive and...
Petition to stop potential fulfillment center ‘Project Mango’ plans launched
Kendrick Owens
Man arrested for flashing gun in Tallahassee park while filming music video
Leon County Booking Report: May 28, 2021
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who it says...
LSCO asking public for help identifying man who stole from Lowe’s

Latest News

Florida State softball after winning the 2021 Tallahassee Regional over UCF.
Seminoles’ Super Sweep: Late-inning heroics secure FSU’s spot in World Series after 4-3 win over LSU
Dr. Christie Alexander joined Ben Kaplan and Abby Walton on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to answer...
Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: May 28, 2021
The family of Andrew Coffey talked to WCTV minutes after the final chapter in the prosecution...
‘Remember what was taken from us’: Andrew Coffey’s family reacts to final plea deal
The Valdosta Fire Department says it responded to a structure fire at 907 W. Magnolia Street...
Valdosta Fire Department responds to structure fire Friday afternoon
A home in Lanier County was completely lost to a fire, Lanier County Emergency Management said...
VFD firefighter, U.S. Marine loses home to fire in Lanier Co.