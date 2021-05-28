Memorial honoring fallen soldiers line the road at Freedom Park

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, Moody Air Force Base volunteers and Valdosta Lowndes Park Recreation Authority set up a memorial for the fallen.

The flags of freedom, displayed at the Freedom Park, honor military members who sacrificed their lives for our nation.

Along the road, you will see 50 flags, one for every state.

The temporary memorial also includes signs listing the names of every service member from Lowndes County who was killed in action from World War II, and on.

Airmen who died while stationed in Valdosta are also honored.

“We’ve been wanting to do something for a long time and this year we decided to put up flags for Memorial Day, that idea then evolved because we wanted to honor our local service members who died defending our freedom. We just hope folks are able to come out over Memorial Day weekend and take a moment, look at these names and just reflect on what they’ve really given for our freedom,” said Jessica Catlett, VLPRA Marketing and Public Relations Director.

Catlett says staff searched the National Archives and worked with the Moody Air Force Base historian to locate the names.

They found more than 100 fallen service members.

The display will be up until after Independence Day.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.