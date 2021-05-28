Advertisement

Patrolling the waters: FWC promotes safe boating ahead of Memorial Day weekend

By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start of summer, and the FWC is anticipating an increase in boats out in the water. But, it’s important to remember that a beautiful day on the river can easily take a turn for the worse.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is patrolling the rivers and coastlines around Florida. Officers assist boats in distress and check that those headed out for a day on the water have the necessary equipment.

“Vessel inspections will start with basic questions for your boating safety equipment, life jackets, a fire extinguisher, flares if applicable, a sound-producing device like an air horn or a boat whistle, for example. Proper registration and a type four throw cushion,” said Robert Ramos, Public Information Officer with the FWC.

Officers said life jackets are especially crucial during boating disasters

“Most of the people in our boating accidents who ended up in a fatality were not wearing a life jacket. You know, the vast majority of the time. So we want people to wear their life jackets because we know that they save lives,” added Ramos.

Watching the forecast while out on the water is another good idea. Afternoon thunderstorms and quickly turn a calm morning into a treacherous day on the coast.

Ramos says it’s also important to store gear where it’s easily accessible. Having supplies on board but out of reach can quickly become disastrous if you need them in a pinch.

In addition, boaters are required to take FWC’s free, online boating safety course, which includes safety and navigation guidelines.

For the online safety course provided by the FWC along with other online courses, click here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Vaughn was arrested back in Dec. 2015 and had been awaiting trial on robbery,...
Man accused in 2015 Tallahassee robbery spree dies at state mental hospital
After plans for a possible retail warehouse near the intersection of Mahan Drive and...
Petition to stop potential fulfillment center ‘Project Mango’ plans launched
Kendrick Owens
Man arrested for flashing gun in Tallahassee park while filming music video
Leon County Booking Report: May 28, 2021
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who it says...
LSCO asking public for help identifying man who stole from Lowe’s

Latest News

Florida State softball after winning the 2021 Tallahassee Regional over UCF.
Seminoles’ Super Sweep: Late-inning heroics secure FSU’s spot in World Series after 4-3 win over LSU
Dr. Christie Alexander joined Ben Kaplan and Abby Walton on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to answer...
Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: May 28, 2021
The family of Andrew Coffey talked to WCTV minutes after the final chapter in the prosecution...
‘Remember what was taken from us’: Andrew Coffey’s family reacts to final plea deal
The Valdosta Fire Department says it responded to a structure fire at 907 W. Magnolia Street...
Valdosta Fire Department responds to structure fire Friday afternoon
A home in Lanier County was completely lost to a fire, Lanier County Emergency Management said...
VFD firefighter, U.S. Marine loses home to fire in Lanier Co.