Petition against ‘Project Mango’ gathers hundreds of signatures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Change.org petition against the proposed Leon County Fulfillment Center, also known as Project Mango, now has more than 400 signatures.

The man behind the petition is asking local leaders to stop the construction of the fulfillment center, but he emphasizes he’s not against the project, just the location.

While in Jacksonville last week, Paul Arnold, visited an Amazon fulfillment center, taking a video to show his neighbors what they can expect.

The developer of Project Mango is confidential, and we do not know whether it is an Amazon site, but we do know Amazon calls their warehouses “fulfillment centers.”

In the almost minute-long video, Arnold narrates what he sees at the facility.

“Alright, so I’m at the Amazon fulfillment center in Jacksonville,” he says. “It’s in a very rural area. There’s not houses or housing developments anywhere in the area. You can’t even see to the end of the building, it’s so big.”

The Jacksonville building Arnold filmed is 800,000 square feet, which is slightly larger than the proposed facility in Leon County; it would be 650,000 square feet.

Project Mango is proposed to be at the Mahan I-10 interchange on the east side of Leon County; Arnold argues that’s the wrong spot.

“I feel like this is the gateway for people visiting Tallahassee from the east, coming from Jacksonville or Orlando, coming for football games. And it bothers me that this would be the first thing they would see when they enter our City,” Arnold said in an interview on Friday.

Arnold says he’s also concerned that if the center is built, other warehouses or industrial buildings would look to locate on the east side of town. He proposes other locations, such as near the Tallahassee International Airport, or the west side of town along Capital Circle NW, for the center. Arnold believes the industrial buildings should be placed in one specific spot, away from residences.

“It’s just overwhelming when you look at it. We’re concerned about trucks on the road, we’re concerned about the noise,” said Arnold.

Noise and traffic were concerns other residents brought up at Wednesday’s Application Review Meeting.

“We’re wondering how easy or difficult it’s going to be for us to get in and out of our subdivision,” said one man.

County staff emphasized that the developer has gone “above and beyond” conducting sound and light studies and creating buffers along the edge of the property.

Thursday night, City and County Commissioners on the Blueprint Board voted to allocate 2.5 million dollars in OEV funding for the development; multiple leaders emphasized that this could be the largest private development in Tallahassee’s history. The center is projected to create more than 1,300 permanent jobs and more than 2,200 construction-related jobs.

“I think it’s important to recognize the ecosystem that will rise up around a project like this,” said District Four Commissioner Brian Welch.

The vote was eleven to one; City Commissioner Jack Porter argued that the project is happening too quickly.

Arnold says his petition is mostly symbolic, but he’s hoping it sets a precedent for citizen involvement in development in the future.

“Our plans are just to get the word out, and try to have a voice.”

The next step for the project will be before the Development Review Committee; that meeting is scheduled for June.

