Rural Big Bend law enforcement agencies meet with Gov. DeSantis to discuss methamphetamine epidemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, a number of rural Big Bend law enforcement agencies met with Governor Ron DeSantis to address the methamphetamine epidemic in their areas.

In a post on the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the agency said that FCSO’s Sheriff Smith expressed the challenges associated with efforts necessary to combat the effects of meth addiction.

The agency said that ultimately, incarceration is not the end goal or solution. Instead, resources are needed for rehabilitation, prevention and enforcement.

“It is necessary to have a multifaceted approach to address the associated issues,” the post said.

Gov. DeSantis was attentive to the issues that rural counties are facing and plans to help anyway possible, according to the post.

The following law enforcement agencies and their sheriffs attended the meeting:

Calhoun County - Sheriff Kimbrell

Dixie County - Sheriff Butler

Gilchrist County - Sheriff Schultz

Glades County- Sheriff Hardin

Gulf County - Sheriff Harrison

Hamilton County - Sheriff Reid

Holmes County - Sheriff Tate

Jefferson County - Sheriff McNeil

Lafayette County - Sheriff Lamb

Liberty County - Sheriff Money

Madison County - Sheriff Harper

Taylor County - Sheriff Padgett

Union County - Sheriff Whitehead

Washington County - Sheriff Crews

