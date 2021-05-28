Advertisement

Rural Big Bend law enforcement agencies meet with Gov. DeSantis to discuss methamphetamine epidemic

Thursday, a number of rural Big Bend law enforcement agencies met with Governor Ron DeSantis to...
Thursday, a number of rural Big Bend law enforcement agencies met with Governor Ron DeSantis to address the methamphetamine epidemic, reduction and prevention in their areas.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Cristi McKee
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, a number of rural Big Bend law enforcement agencies met with Governor Ron DeSantis to address the methamphetamine epidemic in their areas.

In a post on the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the agency said that FCSO’s Sheriff Smith expressed the challenges associated with efforts necessary to combat the effects of meth addiction.

The agency said that ultimately, incarceration is not the end goal or solution. Instead, resources are needed for rehabilitation, prevention and enforcement.

“It is necessary to have a multifaceted approach to address the associated issues,” the post said.

Gov. DeSantis was attentive to the issues that rural counties are facing and plans to help anyway possible, according to the post.

The following law enforcement agencies and their sheriffs attended the meeting:

  • Calhoun County - Sheriff Kimbrell
  • Dixie County - Sheriff Butler
  • Gilchrist County - Sheriff Schultz
  • Glades County- Sheriff Hardin
  • Gulf County - Sheriff Harrison
  • Hamilton County - Sheriff Reid
  • Holmes County - Sheriff Tate
  • Jefferson County - Sheriff McNeil
  • Lafayette County - Sheriff Lamb
  • Liberty County - Sheriff Money
  • Madison County - Sheriff Harper
  • Taylor County - Sheriff Padgett
  • Union County - Sheriff Whitehead
  • Washington County - Sheriff Crews

