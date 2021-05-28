Sandercock outduels Sunseri as Seminoles take Game 1, 1-0, in Super Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. (WCTV) - Florida State’s Kathryn Sandercock allowed just two hits over seven innings of work as the Seminoles defeated the LSU Tigers, 1-0, in the first game of the Baton Rouge Super Regional Thursday evening.

FSU leads the best-of-three series 1-0. A win on Friday cements the Seminoles in the Women’s College World Series.

The Seminoles have not allowed a run in three games and have a scoreless streak of 23.2 innings.

Sandercock did not allow a hit through the first three innings, facing the minimum the first time through the Tigers’ order. The only blemish was a leadoff walk to Shelbi Sunseri, LSU’s starting pitcher, but her pinch-runner was taken off the bases on a double play.

Florida State had more success on offense against Sunseri, but not enough to score in each of the first five frames.

The Noles logged hits in each of the first four innings before being set down in order for the first time on the night in the fifth.

FSU answered in the sixth inning by scoring the game’s first run.

The Seminoles led off the sixth with back-to-back singles, the first time either team had done so. Sydney Sherrill led off with a single into right field and went first-to-third on a Kalei Harding single into center field.

After an Elizabeth Mason pop-up in foul territory for the first out of the inning, Cassidy Davis hit a sacrifice fly to right field, plating Sherrill, who beat the throw home on a slide.

The Noles take the lead!!



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/e0TZg4exOM — Florida State Softball 🥎 (@FSU_Softball) May 28, 2021

FSU took their 1-0 lead with them to the bottom of the seventh inning, where the Tigers threatened to tie or take the lead.

Tiger left fielder Ciara Briggs led the frame off with a single into left field and moved to second on a fielder’s choice, but a lineout to Sherrill off the bat of Amanda Doyle and a Georgia Clark groundout to second base ended the game.

Sandercock finished the night allowing just two hits against an offense that hit .357 in the Regional round. She allowed just one walk and struck out two on 87 pitches.

Sunseri took a tough loss for the Tigers, scattering six hits in her complete game effort, allowing the lone run and striking out three. She did not walk a batter and threw 88 pitches.

Along with being the game’s only run scorer, Sherrill was the only batter to record multiple hits.

FSU and LSU return to the diamond Friday night at 7 p.m. An LSU win forces a Game 3 Saturday, while an FSU win would punch their ticket to Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.