LIVE UPDATES: Seminoles complete Super Regional sweep of Tigers in nine innings

The Florida State Seminoles are now one-win away from the Women's College World Series and look for a Super Regional sweep on Friday against LSU in the second game of the Baton Rouge Super Regional.

FSU took Thursday’s Game 1, 1-0, behind a two-hit complete game from Kathryn Sandercock and a bevy of defensive highlights from FSU.

Everyone in Garnet and Gold were on their a-game last night.

While the defense was quite impressive, it was the arm of Sandercock that (rather rightly) stole the show, halting a red-hot LSU offense to just two hits.

If Sandercock does take the circle on Friday night, it’ll mark the third time this season she’ll make back-to-back starts (February 20-21 vs. Virginia Tech, April 25 [DH] at Louisville). If head coach Lonni Alameda wants to ensure Sandercock is extra rested for a potential Game 3, all eyes will then shift to Caylan Arnold, who tossed 4.2 innings of three-hit, shutout ball against UCF in the Noles’ 3-0 win on Saturday in her last outing.

An FSU win tonight would not only secure the Seminoles’ spot in Oklahoma City, but would mark their first Super Regional sweep since the 2016 Tallahassee Super Regional, when the Noles took down Utah in two games (6-2, 3-0). An LSU win forces a Game 3 tomorrow night.

But, first thing’s first, we have at least seven innings of softball to play.

Below will be a running a live blog of tonight's game. We'll have score updates, analysis, stray observations and thoughts.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

FINAL: FLORIDA STATE 4 - LSU 3

The Seminoles of Florida State scored in each of the final four innings tonight and the hero is Kiersten Landers, who shot an RBI single down the third-base line to plate Dani Morgan from second and give the Noles the sweep over the Tigers.

Our recap is finished and the weekend can start. Thanks for hanging with me everyone and, guess what, we get to do more of these next week!

Middle 9: 3-3

Watson issues a leadoff walk but nothing more in the ninth.

The same trio who caused all that trouble in the seventh is due for FSU in the ninth: Devyn Flaherty, Dani Morgan, Ana Shelnutt.

End of 8: 3-3

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!

The Seminoles have scored in three straight innings and Elizabeth Mason has hits consecutive at-bats, including a game-tying home run to left field.

Elizabeth Mason is not ready for this game to be over just yet!



📺: ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/0BvIkSGdDV — Florida State Softball 🥎 (@FSU_Softball) May 29, 2021

We head to the ninth tied at field goals.

Middle 8: LSU, 3-2

Well we weren’t tied for long as the Tigers re-take the lead on a one-out solo home run from Taylor Pleasants, her third hit of the game and her second run scored of the evening, to give LSU a 3-2 lead.

Heart of the Seminole order coming up: Sherrill, Harding, Mason, Davis.

End of 7: 2-2

What an absolute bonkers bottom of the seventh. A recap:

Devyn Flaherty opens with a single

Dani Morgan hit into a fielder’s choice to shortstop, but Taylor Pleasants doesn’t give the ball to...anyone. The mental error puts two on with no out.

Ana Shelnutt sacrifices Flaherty and Morgan to second and third

A passed ball on the first pitch to Mufley scores Flaherty, tying the game at 2-2

Mufley lays down a bunt a the Noles attempt to sacrifice Morgan home, but a great block of the plate from Morgan Cummins for the second out of the inning, keeping the game tied.

Kaley Mudge pops up to third base in foul territory.

Everyone got it? Good. Let’s head to the eighth.

Middle 7: LSU, 2-1

Watson works her first 1-2-3 frame tonight.

Flaherty, Morgan, Shelnutt due in the seventh for the Seminoles.

End of 6: LSU, 2-1

Florida State gets one run back, an RBI single from Elizabeth Mason, who needed something on offense in the worst way. She plated Sydney Sherrill, who reached on the first walk of the series for the FSU offense.

Cassidy Davis worked a 2-2 count, but grounded back to Kilponen for an inning-ending double play.

To the seventh we go.

Middle 6: LSU, 2-0

Watson works around a one-out single and we head to the sixth.

We’re running out of outs for the FSU offense if they want to avoid a winner-take-all tomorrow.

End of 5: LSU, 2-0

Sorry for the lack of updates, folks - was put on dishes duty after dinner (such is the dangers of working from home...)

Anyway, lets see if we can catch you up:

Sydney Sherrill had a tough top of the fifth after a pair of hard-hit balls bounced off her glove (she was charged with one error) and Caylan Arnold exited the game for Danielle Watson.

In the bottom of the fifth, Josie Mufley reached on a two-out throwing error but otherwise, nothing donig.

To the sixth we go.

End of 4: LSU, 2-0

It feels like Florida State is trying to make this a one-run ball game with one swing, as we saw an overly aggressive approach from Elizabeth Mason and then some heavy swings from Cassidy Davis for two quick outs of the bottom of the fourth.

Devyn Flaherty worked a six-pitch at bat but ended up grounding out to Kilponen to end the frame as the Noles are retired in order for the first time tonight.

Middle 4: LSU, 2-0

The Tigers have their first lead and runs of the series off the bat of Georgia Clark, who ripped a two-run home run down the left-field line to make it a 2-0 game.

The HR not only puts the Noles in a two-run hole, but is also the first time a Seminole pitcher has allowed runs in 27 innings of work (if my math is in fact correct).

End of 3: 0-0

Kaley Mudge logged her first hit of the Super Regional with a one-out single but a pair of pop ups after her get the Tigers out of the inning.

Yet another pitcher’s duel is upon us.

Middle 3: 0-0

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Sydney Sherril is good at the defense. She pounces on a first-pitch bunt against Aliyah Andrews and gets her out by half a step at first, part of the first 1-2-3 inning of the game for Arnold.

End of 2: 0-0

Remember that whole “the Tigers are working a lot of pitches against Arnold” thing? Well, the Noles already have Ali Kilponen’s pitch count over 40 and had a few long at bats against her in the bottom of the second.

Cassidy Davis led the frame off with a long, loud single off the outfield wall, but was erased on a fielder’s choice and Devyn Flaherty was left at first to end the inning.

In a familiar place as we are still in search of our first run.

Middle 2: 0-0

LSU gets another two-out hit, this a single from Shelbi Sunseri, but is left stranded at first.

The Tigers are taking a decidedly disciplined approach at the plate tonight, forcing long at bats against Arnold. Felt like Sandercock mowed her way through most of the LSU order - hasn’t quite been the case for Arnold, as effective as she’s been.

End of 1: 0-0

The Seminoles match Pleasants’ two-out double with a one-out double of their own, as Sydney Sherrill rockets one into left field but Kalei Harding and Elizabeth Mason strikeout swinging to leave her there.

Middle 1: 0-0

We didn’t have to wait long tonight for our first Tiger base runner, as shortstop Taylor Pleasants roped a two-out, two-strike double off the wall in left-centerfield, but is left stranded on a groundout to Sherrill at third.

Not a bad start for Arnold.

PROGRAM ALERT

Texas and Oklahoma State are still in action on ESPN2, so the Noles and Tigers will start this evening on ESPNews.

LINEUPS

Lineups are out and, much to my surprise, both teams are going with a fresh arm.

The Noles are rocking with Caylan Arnold in the circle: She’s 10-6 on the year with a 1.60 ERA and got the win in Saturday’s 3-0 win over UCF. LSU will throw Ali Kilponen, who is 15-8 with a 1.92 ERA.

FSU is rocking with the same batting lineup, however.

Game 2 lineup:



📺: ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/ohCIf4raae — Florida State Softball 🥎 (@FSU_Softball) May 28, 2021

LSU, on the other hand, has made just one change: 2B Taylor Tidwell is in the hitting order, batting 9th, after being used only in a defensive and pitch-running position last night.

