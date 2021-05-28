TCAC remembers Tony McDade on one year anniversary of death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tony McDade was shot and killed one year ago, and some in the Tallahassee community are still demanding justice.

McDade was killed by a Tallahassee Police Department deputy after allegedly stabbing and fatally killing Malik Jackson. People close to McDade say he suffered from trauma and was in desperate need of support.

McDade died just two days after George Floyd in Minnesota, sparking more protests for justice and police reform in Tallahassee.

“First of all, I want to thank God for giving me the strength to be able to stand and to be able to keep myself together for my grandkids that my daughter loved so much,” said Wanda McDade, McDade’s mother.

At Thursday’s vigil, McDade wiped tears from her eyes as members of the Tallahassee Community Action Committee recalled the way the system failed her son. Participants chanted “Black Lives Matter” and “Black Trans Lives Matter.”

“Tony didn’t have to die that day. I know that and I know that that police officer knows that,” said Trish Brown, one of the organizers of the event, and the community engagement director of TCAC.

Brown said they never met McDade, but advocates for him still because he should have been helped with resources instead of bullets.

“Black people have trauma. We all have trauma. I have trauma, you have trauma, our children have trauma. Our sisters and brothers throughout this community we’re dealing with trauma, and the things is that it’s not being addressed,” Brown said.

In the last year, reform has included a community review board to help with accountability in cases like McDade’s or others involving police and use of force.

Participants at the vigil are still rallying for more resources and equity in the struggling communities.

Brown said she will not stop fighting for people like McDadee, and while reflecting on the one year anniversary of his death, she’s hopeful that the Tallahassee community will not forget his name either.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.