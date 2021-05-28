Advertisement

TCAC remembers Tony McDade on one year anniversary of death

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tony McDade was shot and killed one year ago, and some in the Tallahassee community are still demanding justice.

McDade was killed by a Tallahassee Police Department deputy after allegedly stabbing and fatally killing Malik Jackson. People close to McDade say he suffered from trauma and was in desperate need of support.

McDade died just two days after George Floyd in Minnesota, sparking more protests for justice and police reform in Tallahassee.

“First of all, I want to thank God for giving me the strength to be able to stand and to be able to keep myself together for my grandkids that my daughter loved so much,” said Wanda McDade, McDade’s mother.

At Thursday’s vigil, McDade wiped tears from her eyes as members of the Tallahassee Community Action Committee recalled the way the system failed her son. Participants chanted “Black Lives Matter” and “Black Trans Lives Matter.”

“Tony didn’t have to die that day. I know that and I know that that police officer knows that,” said Trish Brown, one of the organizers of the event, and the community engagement director of TCAC.

Brown said they never met McDade, but advocates for him still because he should have been helped with resources instead of bullets.

“Black people have trauma. We all have trauma. I have trauma, you have trauma, our children have trauma. Our sisters and brothers throughout this community we’re dealing with trauma, and the things is that it’s not being addressed,” Brown said.

In the last year, reform has included a community review board to help with accountability in cases like McDade’s or others involving police and use of force.

Participants at the vigil are still rallying for more resources and equity in the struggling communities.

Brown said she will not stop fighting for people like McDadee, and while reflecting on the one year anniversary of his death, she’s hopeful that the Tallahassee community will not forget his name either.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Vaughn was arrested back in Dec. 2015 and had been awaiting trial on robbery,...
Man accused in 2015 Tallahassee robbery spree dies at state mental hospital
After plans for a possible retail warehouse near the intersection of Mahan Drive and...
Petition to stop potential fulfillment center ‘Project Mango’ plans launched
Kendrick Owens
Man arrested for flashing gun in Tallahassee park while filming music video
Leon County Booking Report: May 28, 2021
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who it says...
LSCO asking public for help identifying man who stole from Lowe’s

Latest News

Florida State softball after winning the 2021 Tallahassee Regional over UCF.
Seminoles’ Super Sweep: Late-inning heroics secure FSU’s spot in World Series after 4-3 win over LSU
Dr. Christie Alexander joined Ben Kaplan and Abby Walton on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to answer...
Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: May 28, 2021
The family of Andrew Coffey talked to WCTV minutes after the final chapter in the prosecution...
‘Remember what was taken from us’: Andrew Coffey’s family reacts to final plea deal
The Valdosta Fire Department says it responded to a structure fire at 907 W. Magnolia Street...
Valdosta Fire Department responds to structure fire Friday afternoon
A home in Lanier County was completely lost to a fire, Lanier County Emergency Management said...
VFD firefighter, U.S. Marine loses home to fire in Lanier Co.