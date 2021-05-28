Tips and reminders for summer heat safety

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia is definitely feeling that summer heat.

Temperatures continue to rise going into Memorial Day weekend.

“We encourage citizens to take care of our furry friends, make sure they have adequate shelter and clean water. If they are not adequately sheltered outside, that you move your pets inside. Local animal control will monitor that,” said Meghan Barwick, Lowndes County spokesperson.

Barwick warns that you could get a citation if your animal is found not properly cared for, or improperly chained.

Be sure to check your car over and over again to make sure no children, nor pets, are inside.

“In 10 minutes, it can heat up 19 degrees. In an hour, it can be over 40 degrees, and you think about a typical summer day in Georgia, it can be in the 90s, so these cars can get extremely hot, very quickly,” said Dr. Andrew Grundstein, professor and expert in climate and its effect of human health.

Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning hosted a press conference Thursday morning for their Eighth Annual Look Again Campaign.

They say leaving children unattended in cars is the leading cause of non-traffic vehicle deaths across the nation.

Outside of car crashes, heatstroke is the number one killer of children.

Georgia ranks fifth in the nation for the most hot car deaths...which are preventable deaths!

DECAL urges you to not let distractions lead to tragedy!

If you see a child or pet stuck inside a car, call 911 immediately!

As temperatures rise remember the following:

drink water frequently

apply sunscreen regularly

wear thin and light-colored clothes

take breaks in shaded areas

check on seniors

Also, check to make sure seniors have a cool place to stay.

If you can’t check on them, give them a call!

