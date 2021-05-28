Valdosta woman arrested for narcotics possession

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta woman was arrested Thursday after police found methamphetamine during a search, according to the police department.

Valdosta police said, just after 10 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on Shelly Lehman after failing to maintain her lane of travel. While speaking with Lehman, the officer said he discovered Lehman has a warrant for her arrest out of Brooks County.

Lehman was detained until the warrant was confirmed valid. Officers said they then searched Lehman and found two baggies that contained methamphetamine and two glass pipes commonly used to ingest narcotics.

Lehman was arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.

“Our officers did a great job getting both a wanted person and illegal narcotics off of the streets,” said Lt. Scottie Johns.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.