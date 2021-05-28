WCTV sits down with Seminole Boosters CEO Michael Alford - Pt. 4

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on how many people spend their money, but how exactly has that affected collegiate athletics organizations, like Seminole Boosters?

Recently, WCTV Sports Director Ryan Kelly was able to sit down with first-year Seminole Booster CEO Michael Alford and hear his vision for the future of the Seminoles.

Ryan Kelly: As far as football goes, we’ve talked a lot about player experience. Let’s talk about fan experience. The Doak Campbell renderings have been out for a while now, know some was before you came here but what sort of touch could you bring?

Michael Alford: That’s a great question, and you come here and having the experience of being at Cowboy stadium from the beginning, and having that as a main focus of ours was the fan experience. Even with Paul Brown Stadium in “Cincy,” the main focus was fan experience. Also Oklahoma. Having that as a main focus when I first came to Florida State, we went through the COVID year last year, but they gave me the opportunity to look at what we have to offer. We’re starting right now, we’re in the process of bidding down to three to changing the culinary experience and the final thoughts and discussion on that. When you come to the stadium, what do we have to offer? How you’re greeted at the door is very important, also looking at the stadium is what your experience is gonna be we lead the country in fans traveling longer distances. 60 percent of our fanbase travels over two and a half hours to get here on a Saturday, which is a very interesting stat. We lead the country. Also, we have $100 million impact on Leon County on Seven Football Saturday, so it’s very important not only for us to change the experience with different offering and fan experience, whether it’s loge boxes or other seating styles, a good stadium needs 10-12 experiences, we have two. But you really want to offer the ability to go attract millennials, increase our WiFi, and just have different options for you to choose what your game day experience wants to be. That’s important we keep the fans coming to Florida State University so they can see all the educational offerings. But more importantly as well, we keep them coming to Leon and Tallahassee so we can continue that economic boom we provide on Seven Saturdays.

