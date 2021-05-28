Advertisement

WCTV sits down with Seminole Boosters CEO Michael Alford - Pt. 4

By Ryan Kelly
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:30 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on how many people spend their money, but how exactly has that affected collegiate athletics organizations, like Seminole Boosters?

Recently, WCTV Sports Director Ryan Kelly was able to sit down with first-year Seminole Booster CEO Michael Alford and hear his vision for the future of the Seminoles.

You can watch the interview in the video player above, and see a transcript of it below.

Ryan Kelly: As far as football goes, we’ve talked a lot about player experience. Let’s talk about fan experience. The Doak Campbell renderings have been out for a while now, know some was before you came here but what sort of touch could you bring?

Michael Alford: That’s a great question, and you come here and having the experience of being at Cowboy stadium from the beginning, and having that as a main focus of ours was the fan experience. Even with Paul Brown Stadium in “Cincy,” the main focus was fan experience. Also Oklahoma. Having that as a main focus when I first came to Florida State, we went through the COVID year last year, but they gave me the opportunity to look at what we have to offer. We’re starting right now, we’re in the process of bidding down to three to changing the culinary experience and the final thoughts and discussion on that. When you come to the stadium, what do we have to offer? How you’re greeted at the door is very important, also looking at the stadium is what your experience is gonna be we lead the country in fans traveling longer distances. 60 percent of our fanbase travels over two and a half hours to get here on a Saturday, which is a very interesting stat. We lead the country. Also, we have $100 million impact on Leon County on Seven Football Saturday, so it’s very important not only for us to change the experience with different offering and fan experience, whether it’s loge boxes or other seating styles, a good stadium needs 10-12 experiences, we have two. But you really want to offer the ability to go attract millennials, increase our WiFi, and just have different options for you to choose what your game day experience wants to be. That’s important we keep the fans coming to Florida State University so they can see all the educational offerings. But more importantly as well, we keep them coming to Leon and Tallahassee so we can continue that economic boom we provide on Seven Saturdays.

RELATED STORIES

‘It’s one of the most powerful brands in sports’: WCTV sits down with Seminole Boosters CEO Michael Alford - Pt. 1

‘Our fan base has really stepped up’: WCTV sits down with Seminole Boosters CEO Michael Alford - Pt. 2

WCTV sits down with Seminole Boosters CEO Michael Alford - Pt. 3

See more of Ryan’s sitdown with Alford all week long on Eyewitness News at 11.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Vaughn was arrested back in Dec. 2015 and had been awaiting trial on robbery,...
Man accused in 2015 Tallahassee robbery spree dies at state mental hospital
After plans for a possible retail warehouse near the intersection of Mahan Drive and...
Petition to stop potential fulfillment center ‘Project Mango’ plans launched
Kendrick Owens
Man arrested for flashing gun in Tallahassee park while filming music video
Leon County Booking Report: May 28, 2021
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who it says...
LSCO asking public for help identifying man who stole from Lowe’s

Latest News

Florida State softball after winning the 2021 Tallahassee Regional over UCF.
Seminoles’ Super Sweep: Late-inning heroics secure FSU’s spot in World Series after 4-3 win over LSU
The Florida State baseball team practices in the fall of 2020.
FSU defeats Miami for a fourth time in 2021
LSU catcher Morgan Cummins (26) doesn't get the tag in time as Florida State infielder Sydney...
LIVE UPDATES: Seminoles complete Super Regional sweep of Tigers in nine innings
WCTV sits down with Seminole Boosters CEO Michael Alford - Pt. 4