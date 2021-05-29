4 in critical condition following early morning crash in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Four people are in critical condition following an early Saturday morning car crash in Valdosta, the Valdosta Fire Department said in a press release.

The incident happened at 12:15 a.m. on Interstate 75 South near Exit 16. Four people were ejected from a vehicle and were transported to South Georgia Medical Center in critical condition, VFD said. Their current condition is unknown as of Saturday afternoon.

Georgia State Patrol investigated the incident.

