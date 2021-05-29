Advertisement

4 in critical condition following early morning crash in Valdosta

Four people are in critical condition following an early Saturday morning car crash in Valdosta.
By Cristi McKee
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Four people are in critical condition following an early Saturday morning car crash in Valdosta, the Valdosta Fire Department said in a press release.

The incident happened at 12:15 a.m. on Interstate 75 South near Exit 16. Four people were ejected from a vehicle and were transported to South Georgia Medical Center in critical condition, VFD said. Their current condition is unknown as of Saturday afternoon.

Georgia State Patrol investigated the incident.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

