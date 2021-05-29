Advertisement

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, May 29

By Charles Roop
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A line of showers and a few thunderstorms moved through the Big Bend and South Georgia Saturday morning, but decreased in intensity and coverage as the morning went on. Rain chances will be on the lower end Saturday afternoon, but not be at zero as the atmosphere will be primed for a few more. A cold front, located over the Southeast Saturday morning, is forecast to pass through the Big Bend and South Georgia Saturday evening and overnight. Rain chances, overall, will be near 20% in the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s near the coast to the lower 90s inland.

Once the front passes, high pressure at the surface will control our weather through the rest of the Memorial Day weekend. Rain chances will be near zero Sunday and, at best, 10% Monday with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and morning lows near 60.

Atmospheric moisture will begin to return late in the work week. A cold front approaching the eastern U.S. along with some mid-level energy will help to increase the chances of showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will climb from 20% on Tuesday to 50% on Thursday. So far, rain odds will be at 40% Friday. Highs will reach from the upper 80s to near 90 with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

