Gag season in Franklin, Taylor, Jefferson, Wakulla counties to remain open through June

Gag season, which began on April 1 in Franklin, Wakulla, Taylor and Jefferson counties, will remain open through the end of June.(WWSB)
By Cristi McKee
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gag season, which began on April 1 in Franklin, Taylor, Jefferson and Wakulla counties, will remain open through the end of June, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced in a press release.

The season in these four Big Bend counties will close beginning July 1, then reopen from Sept. 1-Dec. 31.

Gag grouper will open for recreational harvest in other state Gulf of Mexico waters as well as all federal Gulf waters beginning June 1 and will remain open through Dec. 31. Gulf state waters in Florida are from shore to 9 nautical miles. Federal waters begin where state waters end and extend to 200 nautical miles, FWC said.

If you plan to fish for gag grouper anywhere in Florida in state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler each year To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/SRFS.

