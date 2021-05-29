Advertisement

GCSO asking public for help locating missing child

Sonia Eulalia Pedro Diego, 16, was last seen on Monday, May 24 before school that morning.
Sonia Eulalia Pedro Diego, 16, was last seen on Monday, May 24 before school that morning.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating missing child.

Sonia Eulalia Pedro Diego, 16, was last seen on Monday, May 24 before school that morning. She is described as being a Hispanic girl who is four feet, eight inches tall and weighs 90 pounds.

GCSO said Diego has not been seen since. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing or what direction she may have traveled in.

She may be accompanied by a an adult Hispanic man who is not related to her, according to GCSO.

If you have any information regarding Diego’s whereabouts, GCSO asks that you contact the agency as (850)627-9233.

