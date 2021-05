LIST: Memorial Day events in Southwest Georgia

The Andersonville National Historic Site will do limited on-site and virtual activities this year. Two hundred full-sized American flags and all 50 state flags will be on display until the beginning of June. On May 29, starting at 9 a.m., small American flags will be placed on over 21,000 graves in Andersonville National Cemetery. Pre-registration is required for this event. On May 31, there will be two performances, one at 10 a.m. and another at 3 p.m. Those will be livestreamed here. For more information on these and other events, click here.