LIST: Memorial Day events in Southwest Georgia
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - May 31 marks Memorial Day.
Below is a list of Memorial Day events in Southwest Georgia:
- The Andersonville National Historic Site will do limited on-site and virtual activities this year. Two hundred full-sized American flags and all 50 state flags will be on display until the beginning of June. On May 29, starting at 9 a.m., small American flags will be placed on over 21,000 graves in Andersonville National Cemetery. Pre-registration is required for this event. On May 31, there will be two performances, one at 10 a.m. and another at 3 p.m. Those will be livestreamed here. For more information on these and other events, click here.
- The City of Thomasville said people can visit one of its five cemeteries to pay respects and honor those that died serving the country.
- The City of Tifton will have a Memorial Day ceremony on May 29. It will be at Veterans Park in downtown Tifton. It starts at 10 a.m.
Know of a Memorial Day event in your area? Send us the details through Facebook.
