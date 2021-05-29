Advertisement

Major theater chains drop mask requirements for vaccinated moviegoers

AMC, Regal and Cinemark all say fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear a...
AMC, Regal and Cinemark all say fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear a mask inside their theaters.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Major movie theater chains are ditching their face mask requirements.

AMC, Regal and Cinemark all say fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear a mask inside their theaters.

For others, masks will now be “strongly encouraged,” but can be removed when eating or drinking.

The cinema chains point to latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance in making the changes but will abide by any more stringent state or local ordinances.

Theaters will continue other COVID-19 health safety measures, including reduced capacity and enhanced cleaning procedures.

Employees will still be required to wear face coverings.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people are in critical condition following an early Saturday morning car crash in Valdosta.
4 in critical condition following early morning crash in Valdosta
A Saturday afternoon car crash in Jefferson County has left a Tallahassee man with serious...
Tallahassee man left with serious injuries after crashing into tree stump in Jefferson Co.
The Tallahassee Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is asking the public for help with an...
TPD asking public for help identifying man who committed battery
Leon County Booking Report: May 29, 2021
Several sharks are pinging along the eastern coast and in the gulf as we head into the Memorial...
Several sharks ping along the eastern, gulf coasts heading into the weekend

Latest News

A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern...
Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom
Deputies say a total of eight assailants, including an 18-year-old and a parent, walked into...
Officer: Parent involved in high school fight went too far
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake...
Small plane crashes into Tennessee lake; 7 believed dead
Mt. Horeb P.B. Church hosted a vaccination seminar to help educate and encourage others to get...
Tallahassee church hosts vaccination seminar to encourage others to get the vaccine
Grammy winner B.J. Thomas died Saturday of complications from stage four lung cancer, his...
‘Hooked on a Feeling’ singer B.J. Thomas dies at 78