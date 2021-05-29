‘Remember what was taken from us’: Andrew Coffey’s family reacts to final plea deal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The final chapter in the prosecution of nine Florida State University fraternity members accused in the hazing death of Andrew Coffey took place Friday afternoon inside the Leon County Courthouse.

Luke Kluttz and Anthony Petagine agreed to plea deals, and at the end of a 30-minute hearing Friday, began to serve sixty days in the county jail. The agreement also includes required hazing awareness classes and a requirement to record a video admitting guilt in the 2017 death.

State Attorney Jack Campbell was in the courtroom during the hearing. He said incarceration was a needed requirement in each of plea deals.

“Money doesn’t scare them, probation doesn’t scare them, lecturing doesn’t scaring them. What gets their attention is going to jail,” Campbell said.

Coffey’s mother, Sandy, spoke in the courtroom, reading a victim impact statement.

“This has been a long, exhausting three-and-a-half years,” she said.

With two fraternity members watching along with everyone else, she recalled her son’s final night.

“We feel like Andrew was nothing more than a tool that night, another person to use, control, bully, humiliate,” Coffey said.

After the hearing, Coffey’s father, Tom, fought back tears while speaking with WCTV.

“There are no winners here today,” he said.

The Coffey family said they hope their tragedy prevents others in the future.

“No more turning a blind eye...no more hoping it won’t happen...and no second chances,” said Mr. Coffey. “Hazing is a crime, it must stop.”

