Advertisement

‘Remember what was taken from us’: Andrew Coffey’s family reacts to final plea deal

By Jacob Murphey
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The final chapter in the prosecution of nine Florida State University fraternity members accused in the hazing death of Andrew Coffey took place Friday afternoon inside the Leon County Courthouse.

Luke Kluttz and Anthony Petagine agreed to plea deals, and at the end of a 30-minute hearing Friday, began to serve sixty days in the county jail. The agreement also includes required hazing awareness classes and a requirement to record a video admitting guilt in the 2017 death.

State Attorney Jack Campbell was in the courtroom during the hearing. He said incarceration was a needed requirement in each of plea deals.

“Money doesn’t scare them, probation doesn’t scare them, lecturing doesn’t scaring them. What gets their attention is going to jail,” Campbell said.

Coffey’s mother, Sandy, spoke in the courtroom, reading a victim impact statement.

“This has been a long, exhausting three-and-a-half years,” she said.

With two fraternity members watching along with everyone else, she recalled her son’s final night.

“We feel like Andrew was nothing more than a tool that night, another person to use, control, bully, humiliate,” Coffey said.

After the hearing, Coffey’s father, Tom, fought back tears while speaking with WCTV.

“There are no winners here today,” he said.

The Coffey family said they hope their tragedy prevents others in the future.

“No more turning a blind eye...no more hoping it won’t happen...and no second chances,” said Mr. Coffey. “Hazing is a crime, it must stop.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Vaughn was arrested back in Dec. 2015 and had been awaiting trial on robbery,...
Man accused in 2015 Tallahassee robbery spree dies at state mental hospital
After plans for a possible retail warehouse near the intersection of Mahan Drive and...
Petition to stop potential fulfillment center ‘Project Mango’ plans launched
Kendrick Owens
Man arrested for flashing gun in Tallahassee park while filming music video
Leon County Booking Report: May 28, 2021
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who it says...
LSCO asking public for help identifying man who stole from Lowe’s

Latest News

Florida State softball after winning the 2021 Tallahassee Regional over UCF.
Seminoles’ Super Sweep: Late-inning heroics secure FSU’s spot in World Series after 4-3 win over LSU
Dr. Christie Alexander joined Ben Kaplan and Abby Walton on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to answer...
Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: May 28, 2021
The Valdosta Fire Department says it responded to a structure fire at 907 W. Magnolia Street...
Valdosta Fire Department responds to structure fire Friday afternoon
A home in Lanier County was completely lost to a fire, Lanier County Emergency Management said...
VFD firefighter, U.S. Marine loses home to fire in Lanier Co.