Tallahassee man left with serious injuries after crashing into tree stump in Jefferson Co.

JFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Saturday afternoon car crash in Jefferson County has left a Tallahassee man with serious injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.

The incident happened just after 12 p.m. on Waukeenah Highway near Halpin Road. The driver, 39, was quickly negotiating a left curve and veered off the east shoulder of the roadway. The car collided with a tree stump at the edge of the wood line, resulting in heavy front end damage, according to FHP.

FHP said the driver was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The incident is still under investigation by FHP.

