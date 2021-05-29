TPD asking public for help identifying man who committed battery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is asking the public for help with an investigation regarding a battery that occurred in April.

According to TPD, the suspect pictured below, a black man who TPD says appears to be six feet tall and in his early 20′s with short hair, committed a battery on April 19. The incident happened at 411 Chapel Drive.

The suspect’s name might start with a “J” and he was seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray shorts and black/gray Nike tennis shoes at the time. (Tallahassee Police Department)

If you have any information about this man’s identity of the case, TPD asks that you call TPD Investigator Collins at 850-879-6338.

