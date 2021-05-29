Advertisement

TPD asking public for help identifying man who committed battery

By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is asking the public for help with an investigation regarding a battery that occurred in April.

According to TPD, the suspect pictured below, a black man who TPD says appears to be six feet tall and in his early 20′s with short hair, committed a battery on April 19. The incident happened at 411 Chapel Drive.

The suspect’s name might start with a “J” and he was seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray shorts and black/gray Nike tennis shoes at the time.(Tallahassee Police Department)

The suspect’s name might start with a “J” and he was seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray shorts and black/gray Nike tennis shoes at the time.

If you have any information about this man’s identity of the case, TPD asks that you call TPD Investigator Collins at 850-879-6338.

