Tucker Civic Center closes COVID-19 vaccine site

By Cristi McKee
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The COVID-19 vaccine site located at the Donald L. Tucker Center at Florida State University has closed, the Florida Department of Health - Leon announced in a press release late Friday afternoon.

The decision to shift operations comes as COVID-19 vaccine is now readily available throughout Leon County and surrounding areas, according to Leon DOH.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at the Department of Health in Leon County’s clinic on 1515 Old Bainbridge beginning Tuesday, June 1 instead. This clinic will operate every Tuesday from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

In Leon County, nearly half of the population eligible for vaccinations, age 12 and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, Leon DOH said.

