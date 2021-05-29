Valdosta Fire Department responds to structure fire Friday afternoon

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department says it responded to a structure fire at 907 W. Magnolia Street Friday afternoon.

Crews arrived on scene just after 5:15 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the home, according to VFD.

All residents were outside of the home. VFD said the cause of the fire was determined to be an unattended pot on the stove that resulted in significant amount of fire and smoke damage to the home.

A total of 16 fire personnel responded to the scene, including four engines, a ladder truck, one air-light truck and two chief officers were on scene.

The family living in the home was displace due to the fire and is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

