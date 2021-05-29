Advertisement

VFD firefighter, U.S. Marine loses home to fire in Lanier Co.

A home in Lanier County was completely lost to a fire, Lanier County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post Friday evening.(Lanier County Emergency Management)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LANIER COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A home in Lanier County was completely lost to a fire, Lanier County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post Friday evening.

The owner of the home, Matt Bridges, is a firefighter with the Valdosta Fire Department, former United States Marine and Purple Heart recipient, according to LCEM. Bridges “has spent his life serving others,” LCEM said the Facebook post.

“It’s not the house or even furniture that hurt the most. Loosing family photos, and keepsakes that can never be replaced is heartbreaking,” the Facebook post read. LCEM also said that Bridges “has a Cashapp account ($CombatGrunt) if you can spare anything to his family.”

