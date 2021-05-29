Advertisement

VFD responds to house fire Saturday morning

The Valdosta Fire Department says it responded to 4079 Chadwyck Drive early Saturday morning in...
The Valdosta Fire Department says it responded to 4079 Chadwyck Drive early Saturday morning in reference to a house fire.(Valdosta Fire Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department says it responded to 4079 Chadwyck Drive early Saturday morning in reference to a house fire.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. In less than eight minutes, the fire was extinguished, VFD said.

The fire resulted in a significant amount of damage to the home, and the cause of it is still currently under investigation. The family was displaced and the American Red Cross is assisting them.

This is the second house fire that VFD has responded to in the last day.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people are in critical condition following an early Saturday morning car crash in Valdosta.
4 in critical condition following early morning crash in Valdosta
A Saturday afternoon car crash in Jefferson County has left a Tallahassee man with serious...
Tallahassee man left with serious injuries after crashing into tree stump in Jefferson Co.
The Tallahassee Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is asking the public for help with an...
TPD asking public for help identifying man who committed battery
Leon County Booking Report: May 29, 2021
Several sharks are pinging along the eastern coast and in the gulf as we head into the Memorial...
Several sharks ping along the eastern, gulf coasts heading into the weekend

Latest News

Mt. Horeb P.B. Church hosted a vaccination seminar to help educate and encourage others to get...
Tallahassee church hosts vaccination seminar to encourage others to get the vaccine
A Saturday afternoon car crash in Jefferson County has left a Tallahassee man with serious...
Tallahassee man left with serious injuries after crashing into tree stump in Jefferson Co.
Gag season, which began on April 1 in Franklin, Wakulla, Taylor and Jefferson counties, will...
Gag season in Franklin, Taylor, Jefferson, Wakulla counties to remain open through June
May 31 marks Memorial Day.
LIST: Memorial Day events in Southwest Georgia
The Tallahassee Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is asking the public for help with an...
TPD asking public for help identifying man who committed battery