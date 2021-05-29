VFD responds to house fire Saturday morning

VALDOSTA, Ga (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department says it responded to 4079 Chadwyck Drive early Saturday morning in reference to a house fire.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. In less than eight minutes, the fire was extinguished, VFD said.

The fire resulted in a significant amount of damage to the home, and the cause of it is still currently under investigation. The family was displaced and the American Red Cross is assisting them.

This is the second house fire that VFD has responded to in the last day.

