VPD honors officers with service and life-saving awards

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) honored 34 personnel during a service and department awards ceremony on Thursday.

City officials, government employees and citizens gathered to honor the dedicated service of the men and women who make up the city’s police force.

“When you have someone that has given their life, 20 to 30 years to this department is outstanding. They need to be recognized for a job well done,” said Police Chief Leslie Manahan. “The individuals who received the lifesaving award truly did save lives with their actions. They have shown us their commitment to law enforcement while on or off duty. We are so proud of them.”

The full list of awards celebrated at the ceremony are:

35 Year Service Award

Nancy Robinson

30 Year Service Award

Barry Williams

25 Year Service Award

Elaine Plummer

Kari Williams

Matt O’Steen

Bobbi McGraw

20 Year Service Award

Christopher Crews

Joshua Ellwood

Jason Figarola

Kyle Salter

15 Year Service Award

Brian Becton

Adam Bembry

Shandora Gray

Tracy Haddix

Randall Hancock

Joel Hurley

Selina Phinney

Stephen Thompson

Heather Willis

10 Year Service Award

Vincent Altobello

Colby Clark

Daniel Dutton

Derrick Keene

Charles Klingemann

Martin Miller

Steven Shadron

William Shirley

Jeffrey Stokes

Holly Vickers

2021 Lifesaving Awards:

Officer Zachary Touchton

On July 28, 2020, Officer Zachary Touchton responded to a very heated domestic situation. Upon arrival, a male was physically assaulting a female inside a residence. Touchton heard the desperate cries for help from the female and ran into the house (prior to the arrival of backup) in an attempt to get the victim out of the offender’s grasp. The victim was being physically choked as Touchton grabbed the offender’s hands trying to loosen the grip he had around the victim’s neck. The offender finally released the victim from his grip, and Officer Touchton continued to put himself between the victim and the offender until backup arrived and the offender was placed into custody.

Officer Jason Glass

On July 28, 2020, Officer Glass responded to a code blue on White Oak Drive. An elderly male was in the bed with no respiration or heartbeat. Glass immediately got the victim onto the floor and started CPR. EMS was responding from the Hahira area. Valdosta Fire Department first responders arrived, and Glass continued to do CPR along with fire personnel. EMS personnel arrived on the scene, and they were able to resuscitate the patient. He was transported to the hospital. Two of the paramedics complimented Glass on his quick actions which made the resuscitation possible.

Officer Derrick Keene and Officer Michael Rice

On August 28, 2020, an aggravated assault took place at Freedom Park in which two victims received serious gunshot wounds. Derrick Keene was off duty, however, he was the first to arrive on the scene. He began field treatment of one of the seriously wounded persons as other officers arrived. Michael Rice arrived on the scene and applied a tourniquet to the victim who had a gunshot wound and serious bleed to one of his legs. The quick-thinking, actions, and lifesaving attention given to these two victims were instrumental in the fact that they both survived serious, life-threatening wounds.

Selena Phinney

On March 1, 2021, Selena Phinney heard a multi-vehicle accident dispatched that had occurred on Norman Drive. Phinney was close to the location and responded. Upon arrival, she saw a burning vehicle and a victim inside the vehicle. She worked with other citizens to get the victim free of the vehicle on fire and moved to safety. The fire continued to grow and Phinney knew the victim needed to be moved farther away, so she instrumental in getting the victim further from the danger of the fire all while rendering first aid to the victim.

The city said they want to congratulate these police personnel for their long-standing efforts to protect and serve Valdosta citizens day in and day out.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.