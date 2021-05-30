1 in critical condition after being ejected from ATV in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Marianna woman, 31, is in critical condition after being ejected from an ATV Saturday evening in Jackson County, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. The driver, a Chipley man, 33, was left with no injuries.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. at Elmore Road and Piney Woods Road. The ATV was traveling westbound on Elmore Road when it began to travel onto the north shoulder. It then collided with a ditch before rotating clockwise and overturning.

Both the man and the woman were ejected from the ATV. The man was charged with DUI with serious bodily injury to another.

