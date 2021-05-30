5 displaced in Saturday evening fire in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department says it responded to a report of a structure fire at 1650 Fresno Street late Saturday evening.

The incident happened around 11:59 p.m., and upon arrival, VFD crews found smoke and flames coming from the home.

Five people were displaced as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire was determined to be a cooking fire.

This is the third fire that VFD has responded to over the weekend.

