Advertisement

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, May 30

By Charles Roop
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday started with a clearing sky and drying conditions - especially in the upper levels of the atmosphere as drier air wrapped around the base of a trough of low pressure. The clearing trend will continue for the rest of Sunday morning and early afternoon. It will be drier with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the coast to the lower 90s inland.

Memorial Day will be nice with a mostly sunny sky, meaning sunglasses and plenty of sunscreen will be great things to have on hand. The morning low will be closer to 60, but temperatures will climb to the lower 90s inland.

The dry weather will begin to change to muggy air at the surface and aloft for the rest of the work week, increasing morning lows and rain chances along the way. The highest odds of showers and thunderstorms will be on Thursday and Friday. Highs between Tuesday and Saturday will be near 90 with lows from the upper 60s Tuesday morning to near 70 starting Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A seven-year-old Florida boy is being hailed a hero for saving his family in a boating...
Florida 7-year-old saves family in boating accident
Four people are in critical condition following an early Saturday morning car crash in Valdosta.
4 in critical condition following early morning crash in Valdosta
A Saturday afternoon car crash in Jefferson County has left a Tallahassee man with serious...
Tallahassee man left with serious injuries after crashing into tree stump in Jefferson Co.
The Tallahassee Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is asking the public for help with an...
TPD asking public for help identifying man who committed battery
Leon County Booking Report: May 29, 2021

Latest News

The clouds were moving out Sunday morning, but will the rest of the holiday weekend remain...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, May 30
Hannah's Saturday, May 29 evening update
Hannah’s Saturday, May 29 evening update
Showers and a few thunderstorms moved through the area Saturday morning, but could we see more...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, May 29
Showers and a few thunderstorms moved through the area Saturday morning, but could we see more...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, May 29