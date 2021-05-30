Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, May 30

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday started with a clearing sky and drying conditions - especially in the upper levels of the atmosphere as drier air wrapped around the base of a trough of low pressure. The clearing trend will continue for the rest of Sunday morning and early afternoon. It will be drier with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the coast to the lower 90s inland.

Memorial Day will be nice with a mostly sunny sky, meaning sunglasses and plenty of sunscreen will be great things to have on hand. The morning low will be closer to 60, but temperatures will climb to the lower 90s inland.

Memorial Day will be nice, but sunscreen and sunglasses will be required. #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/FF2gAL0Tb3 — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) May 30, 2021

The dry weather will begin to change to muggy air at the surface and aloft for the rest of the work week, increasing morning lows and rain chances along the way. The highest odds of showers and thunderstorms will be on Thursday and Friday. Highs between Tuesday and Saturday will be near 90 with lows from the upper 60s Tuesday morning to near 70 starting Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.