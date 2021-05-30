City of Tallahassee’s urban farm thriving in the Bond neighborhood

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Greens are growing in the City of Tallahassee’s Urban Farm, located in the greater Bond neighborhood.

The goals of the project include addressing food insecurity and providing opportunity to local residents.

The pilot farm was created last year after the city partnered with the Wakulla Environmental Institute and the Florida A&M University Small Business Development Center to provide urban farm training and entrepreneurial education.

“They’re learning about what type of seeds to plant, what grows best in our soil and climate, what time of year to plant those seeds. They’re learning about organic pest control and management and how to market and promote the fruits and vegetables that they grow,” said Sustainability and Resilience Manager Adam Jacobs.

The first cohort of 11 participants graduated last month, and over half of them will be doing apprenticeships with local farmers

Jacobs said another component of the project is the incubator program.

“Staff is evaluating city-owned vacant parcels to see which ones might be a good fit for our recent graduates to potential lease and start their own urban farming opportunity,” explained Jacobs.

What’s planted will change season by season. Right now, you can see peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes.

The city is launching a second cohort that will begin at the end of August for fall planting.

