Advertisement

City of Tallahassee’s urban farm thriving in the Bond neighborhood

By Monica Casey
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Greens are growing in the City of Tallahassee’s Urban Farm, located in the greater Bond neighborhood.

The goals of the project include addressing food insecurity and providing opportunity to local residents.

The pilot farm was created last year after the city partnered with the Wakulla Environmental Institute and the Florida A&M University Small Business Development Center to provide urban farm training and entrepreneurial education.

“They’re learning about what type of seeds to plant, what grows best in our soil and climate, what time of year to plant those seeds. They’re learning about organic pest control and management and how to market and promote the fruits and vegetables that they grow,” said Sustainability and Resilience Manager Adam Jacobs.

The first cohort of 11 participants graduated last month, and over half of them will be doing apprenticeships with local farmers

Jacobs said another component of the project is the incubator program.

“Staff is evaluating city-owned vacant parcels to see which ones might be a good fit for our recent graduates to potential lease and start their own urban farming opportunity,” explained Jacobs.

What’s planted will change season by season. Right now, you can see peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes.

The city is launching a second cohort that will begin at the end of August for fall planting.

You can apply to be part of that by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A seven-year-old Florida boy is being hailed a hero for saving his family in a boating...
Florida 7-year-old saves family in boating accident
Four people are in critical condition following an early Saturday morning car crash in Valdosta.
4 in critical condition following early morning crash in Valdosta
A Saturday afternoon car crash in Jefferson County has left a Tallahassee man with serious...
Tallahassee man left with serious injuries after crashing into tree stump in Jefferson Co.
The Tallahassee Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is asking the public for help with an...
TPD asking public for help identifying man who committed battery
Leon County Booking Report: May 29, 2021

Latest News

A seven-year-old Florida boy is being hailed a hero for saving his family in a boating...
Florida 7-year-old saves family in boating accident
An emergency repair by CSX Transportation will close down the railroad crossing located on...
Faceville Highway railroad crossing closing Wednesday for repair
Saturday, WCTV won 18 Florida News Awards from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists...
WCTV wins 18 Florida News Awards
The Tallahassee Police Department has confirmed to WCTV that an attempted armed burglary...
Tallahassee Police Department responds to attempted armed burglary
If you’re planning to pop out the propane grill anytime soon, bring those cleaning supplies too!
VFD offers summer cooking and grilling safety tips