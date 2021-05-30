Advertisement

Faceville Highway railroad crossing closing Wednesday for repair

An emergency repair by CSX Transportation will close down the railroad crossing located on...
An emergency repair by CSX Transportation will close down the railroad crossing located on Faceville Highway/GA 97 near W. Alice St and Highway 84 beginning Wednesday
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - An emergency repair by CSX Transportation will close down the railroad crossing located on Faceville Highway/GA 97 near W. Alice St and Highway 84 beginning Wednesday, Bainbridge Public Safety announced.

At 9 a.m., the crossing will shut down, and will reopen on Thursday, June 3 by 5 p.m. Drivers are urged to take this in consideration when planning travel.

There will be no access across the tracks until the crossing is reopened, BPS said. Because of this, traffic will be rerouted and signage will be in place.

Updates on the repair, as well as any reopening changes, will be posted to BPS’ Facebook page, which you can access by clicking here.

