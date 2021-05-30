FAMU graduate goes viral for video tribute to university

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A recent graduate of Florida A&M University has gone viral for his video dedication to the university.

Kimani Jackson created the idea for the video after writing a poem about his time at FAMU. The production titled “Project Jordan” is an ode to FAMU like no other.

“The beautiful thing about Jordan River is that it’s one big metaphor for transformation and for FAMU changing my life,” said Jackson.

Jackson said the themes and symbols that viewers see in the video, like the figure baptizing him into the river, show his transformation from incoming freshman to the distinguished title of the 21st Mr. FAMU.

“Sometimes it’s not an easy transformation, sometimes it’s not something that you’re willing to do but it’s something that needs to happen and that’s what FAMU has done to me,” said Jackson.

Jackson said he teamed up with videographer Nick Burnam, but also enlisted the help from his fraternity brothers and fellow strikers to create the powerful video.

“He truly was able to capture that essence that was put into the creative direction of the film. But he also came with amazing ideas. So, together we were an amazing team,” jackson said.

“Jordan River” received more than 37,000 views on social media, and Jackson says he’s overwhelmed by the reaction.

“Because as a content creator you don’t know how people are going to respond to it,” he said. “If they are going to love it or they’re going to cry, if they are going to be happy or they are going to dance. But I saw so many reactions saying just that. Like ‘I was dancing. It had me up out my seat.’”

His advice for incoming students: Follow your dreams and trust the path that you’re on.

“You can do everything you want to do,” Jackson said. “You can have a full experience at college and at a university if you just decide in your head that this is something that you want to do and you make it happen.”

As for what’s next for Jackson, he is back in New York City and says it is not the last time we’ll hear his name. He plans to go on auditions for the big screen or the stage.

The full video of “Jordan River” can be viewed by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.