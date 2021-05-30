Advertisement

Florida 7-year-old saves family in boating accident

By Brie Isom | CNN Newsource
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - A seven-year-old Florida boy is being hailed a hero for saving his family in a boating accident. His family said they wouldn’t be alive if it weren’t for him.

When asked, “How did you get so good at being in the water and dealing with those situations?”, Chase Poust answered, “I have no idea.”

Chase is only seven and he saved himself and his family on Friday night. Chase, his 4 year old sister, Abigail, and his dad went out on a boat to fish from Mandarin Point. Chase and Abigail swam by the boat while it was anchored.

“The current was so strong that my sister, she usually hangs out at the back of the boat, and she let go so I let go of the boat and grabbed her and then I was stuck,” Chase explained.

Steven Poust, their father, said he jumped out of the boat to save his kids. He said he told Chase to swim to shore.

“I told them I loved him because I wasn’t sure what’s going to happen,” said Steven. “I tried to stick with her as long as I could, with both of them. I wore myself out and she drifted away from me.”

But, Chase kept swimming to shore.

“Were you getting tired swimming?” was asked.

“Yes, that’s why I floated on my back,” Chase replied.

Chase said he didn’t have a life jacket, on but Abigail did, and that’s what kept her afloat when she drifted away from her dad.

The 7-year-old made it to shore after an hour and knocked on a neighbor’s door for help, and that help finally came when Florida Fish and Wildlife rescued the father and 4-year-old in a boat.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Sheriff’s Office also helped in this rescue.

“We’re here,” Steven said. “By the grace of God, we’re here.”

Neither the 7-year-old nor the father were required to wear a life vest. The law applies to children age six and under for a vessel that’s under 26-feet.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

