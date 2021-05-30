Advertisement

Hannah’s Saturday, May 29 evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! We had a beautiful day across the Big Bend and South Georgia. After this morning’s showers moved out of the region, we had a partly sunny sky with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. It was a great afternoon to head outside.

Tonight temperatures will cool into the low to mid-60s with a partly clear sky.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a partly sunny to a mostly sunny sky. Sunday afternoon, we’ll have a partly sunny to partly cloudy sky with temperatures rising into the upper 80s and low 90s. It will be another warm and sunny day, so make sure to drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen.

Memorial Day is looking warm, with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Monday afternoon, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky. Tuesday afternoon will be warm, with a slight chance for an isolated shower.

Rain chances will increase throughout the week as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic move into the Big Bend and South Georgia. We’re shifting into our typical summer pattern with warm temperatures and afternoon thunderstorms.

