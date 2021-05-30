Advertisement

Mass Shooting: 2 Dead, Over 20 Injured In NW Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Police work the scene of a shooting outside of a banquet hall near Hialeah, Fla., Sunday, May 30, 2021. Two people died and an estimated 20 to 25 people were injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in South Florida, police said. The gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah, police told news outlets. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By CBS Miami
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a mass shooting that has killed at least two people and left more than 20 injured.

According to MDPD, the shooting took place in the 7600 block of NW 186 Street, where a concert was happening early Sunday morning.

Investigators said a white Nissan Pathfinder with three people pulled up and opened fire with assault rifles and handguns.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded, where paramedics pronounced two victims dead on the scene. MDFR rushed eight victims to various hospitals in Miami-Dade and Broward.

Police said over 12 other victims transported themselves to different local hospitals. At least one victim was listed in critical condition.

“This is a despicable act of gun violence, a cowardly act,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez. “This type of gun violence has to stop.”

At this time, police have no one in custody.

If you know anything, you are urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

