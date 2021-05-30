Advertisement

Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom

By WXII Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WXII) - Authorities in North Carolina are preparing charges after they say a high school student was assaulted by a group of students and a parent.

Deputies say the Tuesday morning incident grew out of a fight between two teenage girls at a bus stop the day before.

One of the girls texted a group of friends, including an 18-year-old and a parent, to come to school the next day to help her get revenge. The student told them that a door would be propped open for them to enter through.

A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern Guilford High School and began to attack her.

Faculty members and the school resource officer immediately came to the victim’s defense. She suffered minor injuries.

Deputies say the attackers tried to escape but were detained at the scene. They were identified as three students from Southern Guilford High, three students from other county high schools, an 18-year-old and a parent of one of the students.

The students under 18 will face juvenile assault charges. Those from Southern Guilford High were suspended from school, and the others will likely also face school-related discipline, deputies say.

The adults will face more serious charges, including assault, trespassing and inciting a riot.

Copyright 2021 WXII via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people are in critical condition following an early Saturday morning car crash in Valdosta.
4 in critical condition following early morning crash in Valdosta
A Saturday afternoon car crash in Jefferson County has left a Tallahassee man with serious...
Tallahassee man left with serious injuries after crashing into tree stump in Jefferson Co.
The Tallahassee Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is asking the public for help with an...
TPD asking public for help identifying man who committed battery
Leon County Booking Report: May 29, 2021
Several sharks are pinging along the eastern coast and in the gulf as we head into the Memorial...
Several sharks ping along the eastern, gulf coasts heading into the weekend

Latest News

Deputies say a total of eight assailants, including an 18-year-old and a parent, walked into...
Officer: Parent involved in high school fight went too far
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake...
Small plane crashes into Tennessee lake; 7 believed dead
Mt. Horeb P.B. Church hosted a vaccination seminar to help educate and encourage others to get...
Tallahassee church hosts vaccination seminar to encourage others to get the vaccine
Grammy winner B.J. Thomas died Saturday of complications from stage four lung cancer, his...
‘Hooked on a Feeling’ singer B.J. Thomas dies at 78