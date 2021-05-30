Tallahassee church hosts vaccination seminar to encourage others to get the vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Saturday, Mt. Horeb Primitive Baptist Church hosted a COVID-19 vaccination seminar to help educate and encourage those who haven’t been vaccinated.

With the help of local leaders and medical professionals in the community yhey hoped answer any questions people might have about the vaccine.

“Tallahassee is a really strong community in looking out for one another but there’s gotta be more, we’ve got to do more.”

That’s what MT. Horeb Primitive Baptist church did. They hosted a seminar with medical professionals and leaders ready to inform the public about the COVID-19 vaccines.

“Everybody recognizes that this is a public health crisis that’s not quite over yet and that we all need to do our part,” said District 9 State House Representative Allison Tant. “So I was very happy to come today and very honored to be invited.”

“There’s still a number of unvaccinated people who need information to help them make an informed decision,” said FSU School of Medicine Assistant Professor Dr. Cyneetha Strong.

In case people were unsure of the effects, the seminar even offered COVID victim testimonies to express the importance of the vaccine.

“Just to let them know how it is because it is nothing to play with, it’s a very serious thing,” shared COVID-19 survivor Debra Reshard. “For me, mine lasted six weeks and some people last two weeks, some four weeks, some not as bad.”

The group just hoping to give people, especially black and brown people more motivation to get vaccinated.

“Me as a physician, as an African American Physician, I’m hoping that I can speak to folks that might not accept the information elsewhere,” explained Dr. Strong.

While also looking to preserve your loved ones.

“It’s important for all of us, not only for you but for your family, for your children and whatever so we all are protecting each other,” exclaimed Reshard.

Residents are hoping get over the hump as the search for normalcy continues.

“Right, we are social creatures and so just making sure that we all can do our parts so that we can all safely engage in our community again and just be good neighbors to one another,” said Tant.

According to the CDC, as of May 29th, Florida’s vaccination rate is 38.43 percent and more than 50% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose.

