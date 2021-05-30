Tallahassee Police Department responds to attempted armed burglary
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has confirmed to WCTV that an attempted armed burglary occurred in the 2900 block of Royal Oaks Drive early Sunday.
The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. TPD said that gunshots were fired, and no injuries were reported.
