Tallahassee Police Department responds to attempted armed burglary

By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has confirmed to WCTV that an attempted armed burglary occurred in the 2900 block of Royal Oaks Drive early Sunday.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. TPD said that gunshots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

WCTV is working to learn more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

