Tallahassee Police Department responds to attempted armed burglary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has confirmed to WCTV that an attempted armed burglary occurred in the 2900 block of Royal Oaks Drive early Sunday.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. TPD said that gunshots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

WCTV is working to learn more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.