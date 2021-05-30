Advertisement

VFD offers summer cooking and grilling safety tips

If you’re planning to pop out the propane grill anytime soon, bring those cleaning supplies too!
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re planning to pop out the propane grill anytime soon, bring those cleaning supplies too! The Valdosta Fire Department says June and July are peak months for grill fires, with gas grills causing almost 10,000 house fires each year around the nation.

That doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the great taste of the food, but you do have to put in a little elbow grease before the cooking can begin!

Make sure to clean the grill beforehand, remove grease that could start a fire and also make sure the lid is up when you’re lighting it.

The more space between the grill and any other thing, the better.

Firefighters say you need at least three feet. That includes buildings, any kids, and any pets.

Every year, 39 percent of children under five are burned when bumping into, touching or falling on a grill or hot coals.

Firefighters warn: don’t let a fire ruin a good time.

“Enjoy the weekend and remember what it’s for, for the people who gave us our freedom. At the same time, be safe, be cautious and have fun,” said Lt. Dereck Willis, with Valdosta Fire Department.

VFD says the type of calls they see most during the summer is caused by cooking and brush fires from hot coals.

Never grill inside and throw the coals in a closed metal can once they’re cooled.

Charcoal grills are involved in more than 1,300 home fires per year in our country.

