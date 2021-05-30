WCTV wins 18 Florida News Awards

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday, WCTV won 18 Florida News Awards from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists for its 2020 news, weather and sports coverage.

Winners and finalists were announced in a virtual awards program Saturday evening. The annual contest includes entries from radio and television stations in every media market in the state of Florida. More than 40 radio and television stations submitted more than 550 entries in this year’s contest.

Among television stations in small markets, WCTV won Community Service Station of the Year, Best Television Morning Newscast, Digital Programming, Continuing Coverage, Team Coverage, Traffic/Transportation Reporting, Public Affairs/TV Magazine and Online/Web/Digital. Morning anchor Art Meyers was also honored with FABJ’s Legacy Award.

WCTV was also a finalist for Best Television Evening Newscast and Continuing Coverage.

Members of the Eyewitness News team also received first place awards for individual achievement:

Abby Walton - Anchor

Ryan Kaufman -Producer

Abby Walton - Health Reporting - Series

Abby Walton - Health Reporting - Single

Monica Casey - Weather Reporting

Sophia Hernandez - Feature Reporting - Hard

Elizabeth Milner - Education Reporting

Abby Walton - Consumer, Financial, Economic Reporting

Sophia Hernandez - Breaking News

Jacob Murphey - General Assignment

Members of the Eyewitness News team were also finalists for individual achievement awards:

Monica Casey - Environmental Reporting

Jacob Murphey Feature Reporting - Light

Ryan Kelly - Sports Reporting Series

Charles Roop - Weather Reporting

Katie Kaplan- Investigative Reporting

Michael Hudak - Series Franchise - Light

Anaya Gibson - Producer

Michael Hudak - Use of Technology

Jacob Murphey - Multimedia Journalist

