WCTV wins 18 Florida News Awards

Saturday, WCTV won 18 Florida News Awards from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists...
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday, WCTV won 18 Florida News Awards from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists for its 2020 news, weather and sports coverage.

Winners and finalists were announced in a virtual awards program Saturday evening. The annual contest includes entries from radio and television stations in every media market in the state of Florida. More than 40 radio and television stations submitted more than 550 entries in this year’s contest.

Among television stations in small markets, WCTV won Community Service Station of the Year, Best Television Morning Newscast, Digital Programming, Continuing Coverage, Team Coverage, Traffic/Transportation Reporting, Public Affairs/TV Magazine and Online/Web/Digital. Morning anchor Art Meyers was also honored with FABJ’s Legacy Award.

WCTV was also a finalist for Best Television Evening Newscast and Continuing Coverage.

Members of the Eyewitness News team also received first place awards for individual achievement:

  • Abby Walton - Anchor
  • Ryan Kaufman -Producer
  • Abby Walton - Health Reporting - Series
  • Abby Walton - Health Reporting - Single
  • Monica Casey - Weather Reporting
  • Sophia Hernandez - Feature Reporting - Hard
  • Elizabeth Milner - Education Reporting
  • Abby Walton - Consumer, Financial, Economic Reporting
  • Sophia Hernandez - Breaking News
  • Jacob Murphey - General Assignment

Members of the Eyewitness News team were also finalists for individual achievement awards:

  • Monica Casey - Environmental Reporting
  • Jacob Murphey Feature Reporting - Light
  • Ryan Kelly - Sports Reporting Series
  • Charles Roop - Weather Reporting
  • Katie Kaplan- Investigative Reporting
  • Michael Hudak - Series Franchise - Light
  • Anaya Gibson - Producer
  • Michael Hudak - Use of Technology
  • Jacob Murphey - Multimedia Journalist

A full list of winners and finalists can be found by clicking here.

