Advertisement

2 dead, 2 injured after man opens fire in Houston nightclub

Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.
Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.(Source: KPRC via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say two men were killed and two more were injured when a man opened fire in a crowded Houston nightclub.

Houston police chief Troy Finner says investigators are trying to confirm that the gunman is among those who died in the shooting early Monday, and that he was fatally shot by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy working security at the club.

He says police will review video from inside the club, which was very crowded and dark.

Finner says one man is hospitalized in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A seven-year-old Florida boy is being hailed a hero for saving his family in a boating...
Florida 7-year-old saves family in boating accident
The Tallahassee Police Department has confirmed to WCTV that an attempted armed burglary...
Tallahassee Police Department responds to attempted armed burglary
Miami-Dade Police work the scene of a shooting outside of a banquet hall near Hialeah, Fla.,...
Mass Shooting: 2 Dead, Over 20 Injured In NW Miami-Dade
Leon County Booking Report: May 30, 2021
A Marianna woman, 31, is in critical condition after being ejected from a car late Saturday...
1 in critical condition after being ejected from ATV in Jackson Co.

Latest News

FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...
Nations begin 3 weeks of grueling climate talks online
Biden commemorates war dead at Arlington National Cemetery
Biden commemorates war dead at Arlington National Cemetery
Tennis player Naomi Osaka says on Twitter “the best thing for the tournament” is if she...
Osaka: ‘Best thing’ for French Open would be her withdrawal
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Canada: Bodies at Indigenous school not isolated incident
FILE - In this Monday, May 24, 2021 file photo, the flag of Iran waves in front of the the...
UN atomic watchdog: Access to key Iranian data lacking since Feb. 23