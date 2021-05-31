Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, May 31

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a nice start to Memorial Day morning, but temperatures are forecast to climb quickly into the 80s before noon with a few passing clouds. Highs will reach into the mid 80s along the coast to the lower 90s inland. The Gulf Coast sea breeze could trigger an isolated shower or two Monday afternoon; otherwise, many locations are forecast to be rain free.

Moisture will slowly increase during the week at the surface and aloft. A trough of low pressure aloft is forecast to enter the eastern United States by late week, providing some lift along will dragging more moisture from the south. With daytime heating, rain and thunderstorm chances will increase to at least 50% starting Thursday. Highs throughout the week will be close to 90 with morning lows increasing to near 70. Rain chances will also linger into next weekend.

