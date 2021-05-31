Advertisement

Cordele man wanted for shooting brother

By Dave Miller
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Cordele Police are looking for a man they say shot his brother and ran away last Friday.

Police are investigating the shooting that occurred around 10:30 p.m. on May 28.

Officers responded to a call at a residence in the 200 block of East 20th Avenue in reference to a shooting victim. Jaquez Lewis was located on the scene and identified as the victim. First aid was rendered by police until EMS arrived and transported Jaquez to Crisp Regional Hospital.

Through their investigation, police determined that Jaquez’s brother Michael Lewis had shot him and fled the scene.

At this time police are searching for Michael Lewis who also has active warrants that are not connected with this case through a neighboring agency.

Anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident, please contact the Cordele Police Department at 229.276.2921 or non-emergency 911 at 229.276.2690.

