Dozens participate in “Murph Challenge” to honor Navy SEAL killed in Afghanistan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Putting their bodies to the test in honor of a fallen hero, nearly two dozen men participated in The Murph Challenge Monday morning for Lieutenant Michael Murphy. Lt. Murphy was a Navy Seal who was shot and killed in Afghanistan during Operation Red Wings in 2005.

Now, each year, people across the country remember his sacrifice by participating in The Murph Challenge.

“The men and women we honor on memorial day have made sacrifices most of us can hardly even imagine. Lieutenant Michael Murphy is one of those men..

Participants said this challenge is a small way to make sure that sacrifice is never forgotten. It involves a one mile run, 100 pull ups, 200 push ups, 300 squats and another mile run.

“It’s not always about the barbecue on Memorial Day,” said Quinn Brumfield with Florida A&M University ROTC. “It’s about some way of remembering those who fought.”

Close to two dozen men participated in this year’s challenge.

“Very rigorous demanding work out,” described participant Tim Templeton. “The whole point of it, in my mind, is to suffer a little bit. Suffer a little like the men and women who fought for our country to give us the freedoms that we do. And to do this as a community together. To suffer with one another, to overcome this challenge.”

The group is restoring the true meaning of Memorial Day while building a stronger community.

“It helps you get through it when you know the person to your left and right are also suffering too,” added Brumfield.

Many of these men are part of F3, Fitness Fellowship and Faith, a nationwide work out and leadership group for men. Participating in challenges like this one, members said, builds not only strong bodies, but stronger bonds.

Some of the participants were going through not just one, but two or three Murph Challenges. These challenges take place all across the nation, many of them raising money for the Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation.

More than $250,000 was raised last year along during the Murph Challenge fundraiser.

