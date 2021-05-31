Florida DEO warns residents of scam unemployment benefits text message

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity warned residents of scam unemployment benefit text messages appearing to be from their office in a late Monday afternoon Tweet.

According to the Tweet, the following message is one example of a scam text message from someone “attempting to steal your personal information.”

DEO does not communicate through texts, Florida DEO said. (Florida Department of Economic Opportunity)

Florida DEO does not communicate through texts, the department said.

The official website for Florida DEO can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.