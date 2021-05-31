Advertisement

Florida DEO warns residents of scam unemployment benefits text message

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity warned residents of scam employment benefit text...
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity warned residents of scam employment benefit text messages appearing to be from their office late Monday afternoon.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity warned residents of scam unemployment benefit text messages appearing to be from their office in a late Monday afternoon Tweet.

According to the Tweet, the following message is one example of a scam text message from someone “attempting to steal your personal information.”

DEO does not communicate through texts, Florida DEO said.
DEO does not communicate through texts, Florida DEO said.(Florida Department of Economic Opportunity)

Florida DEO does not communicate through texts, the department said.

The official website for Florida DEO can be found by clicking here.

