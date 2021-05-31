Advertisement

Florida State sent to Oxford Regional, will open postseason against Southern Miss

Florida State left fielder Elijah Cabell, left, and catcher Matheu Nelson celebrate the team's...
Florida State left fielder Elijah Cabell, left, and catcher Matheu Nelson celebrate the team's win against Miami in an NCAA college baseball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament Friday, May 28, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State has garnered a three seed and will compete in the Oxford Regional as the Seminoles begin their road to a second-straight College World Series appearance.

FSU will open their Oxford Regional against second-seeded Southern Miss out of Conference USA. Ole Miss and Southeast Missouri State round out the regional.

FSU’s first game will be at 3 p.m. on Friday against the Golden Eagles. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

The winner of the Oxford Regional will meet the winner of the Tuscon Regional (Arizona, Oklahoma State, UC Santa Barbra, Grand Canyon) in the Super Regional round.

The Seminoles went 30-22 this season and went 20-16 in conference play. FSU has dropped three of their last five games, including going 1-1 during pool play in the ACC Tournament, falling to eventual tourney champ Duke, 12-1, in the opener in Charlotte.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A seven-year-old Florida boy is being hailed a hero for saving his family in a boating...
Florida 7-year-old saves family in boating accident
The Tallahassee Police Department has confirmed to WCTV that an attempted armed burglary...
Tallahassee Police Department responds to attempted armed burglary
Miami-Dade Police work the scene of a shooting outside of a banquet hall near Hialeah, Fla.,...
Mass Shooting: 2 Dead, Over 20 Injured In NW Miami-Dade
Leon County Booking Report: May 30, 2021
A Marianna woman, 31, is in critical condition after being ejected from a car late Saturday...
1 in critical condition after being ejected from ATV in Jackson Co.

Latest News

Florida State celebrates after walking off against LSU in Game 2 of the Baton Rouge Super...
Seminoles to open Women’s College World Series against second-seeded Bruins
Former Seminole ace Parrish named to U.S. Olympic qualifying team
Florida State softball after winning the 2021 Tallahassee Regional over UCF.
Seminoles’ Super Sweep: Late-inning heroics secure FSU’s spot in World Series after 4-3 win over LSU
The Florida State baseball team practices in the fall of 2020.
FSU defeats Miami for a fourth time in 2021