Florida State sent to Oxford Regional, will open postseason against Southern Miss

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State has garnered a three seed and will compete in the Oxford Regional as the Seminoles begin their road to a second-straight College World Series appearance.

FSU will open their Oxford Regional against second-seeded Southern Miss out of Conference USA. Ole Miss and Southeast Missouri State round out the regional.

FSU’s first game will be at 3 p.m. on Friday against the Golden Eagles. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

The winner of the Oxford Regional will meet the winner of the Tuscon Regional (Arizona, Oklahoma State, UC Santa Barbra, Grand Canyon) in the Super Regional round.

The Seminoles went 30-22 this season and went 20-16 in conference play. FSU has dropped three of their last five games, including going 1-1 during pool play in the ACC Tournament, falling to eventual tourney champ Duke, 12-1, in the opener in Charlotte.

