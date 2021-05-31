Advertisement

Former Seminole ace Parrish named to U.S. Olympic qualifying team

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State ace Drew Parrish has been named to the United States Baseball Olympic Qualifying team, USA Baseball announced on Sunday.

A Rockledge, Florida native, Parrish was drafted in the eighth round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals.

The southpaw posted a career year in 2018, going 5-1 with a 2.52 ERA after replacing Tyler Holton as the Noles’ Friday night starter when Holton went down the first week of the season with an injury. Over his three-year FSU career, Parrish went 19-9 with a 3.95 ERA in 48 starts (53 appearances), recording 337 strikeouts and compiled three complete games.

Parrish has made one start this year with the High-A Quad Cities River Bandits and has a 0.00 ERA in four appearances (15.2 IP). In his MiLB career thus far, he’s 4-0 with a 1.55 ERA and has one save in 40.2 innings of work.

The World Baseball Softball Confederation Baseball Americas Qualifier is hosted this year by the state of Florida and begins Monday. The U.S. will be competing for one guaranteed spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics tournament, along with Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Columbia, Cuba, Venezuela and Canada. The second and third-place teams will move to a final qualifying tournament, held in Taiwan in June.

The U.S. opens qualifying Monday against Nicaragua.

